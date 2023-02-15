Here's when you can buy Oscar-nominated 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' on digital, Blu-Ray

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022) Photo: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 2/Universal Pictures YouTube

For many critics and audiences, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish turned out to be one of the most pleasant movie surprises of 2022. The film dropped right at the end of the year, just in time for the holiday season, and won near-universal acclaim for its storytelling, animation, and new direction for a franchise that hadn't given us a new film since the first Puss in Boots way back in 2011.

It was all enough to earn the film both an Oscar nomination and a BAFTA nomination for Best Animated Feature, and put the film on the map as one of the best efforts in animation from last year.

Well, if you've been waiting for a home media release to see what all the fuss is about, or you're just looking for a version you can keep at home forever, we've got good news. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that The Last Wish will arrive on Blu-ray and 4K UHD on Feb. 28, giving you less than two weeks to wait before you can snag your copy.

And of course, with a big home media rollout comes plenty of special features. For the Blu-ray and 4K release of The Last Wish, Universal has cooked up a number of family friendly extras (which will also be present on the DVD and digital releases) ranging from activities for the kids to inside looks at the filmmaking for the adults.

Headlining the home release is "The Trident," a brand-new short film which tells the tale of one of Puss's most spectacular deaths in his long career of adventure, but you'll also get several deleted scenes to fill in some more pieces of the story, as well as several character introduction featurettes that will allow you to get to know the voices behind each character.

Plus, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, a class from director Joel Crawford and co-director Januel Mercado on how to draw the characters, a "paper Perrito" crafting guide, a "line-o-rama" featuring John Mulaney's Jack Horner, and a feature length commentary from several members of the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish crew. There's even a kitty cam, for when you just want to see something cute.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits Blu-ray, 4K UHD, DVD, and Digital on Feb. 28.