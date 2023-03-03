When is 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' streaming on Peacock? Soon!

The cat's out of the bag — and heading over to Peacock. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was the first Shrek-related film in more than a decade when it hit theaters in December, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning March 10.

Antonio Banderas is back voicing Puss in Boots in the computer-animated DreamWorks Animation movie distributed by Universal Pictures. In this follow-up to 2011's Puss in Boots, the title character heads into the Black Forest to try to locate the Wishing Star to get back his lost lives. (Yep, he's a cat with nine lives, and he's already lost eight of them). Puss asks Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) to help him out along the way. Also helping the cause is a pup named Perrito, voiced by Harvey Guillén.

On their tail — get it? — is Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), who wants that wish for her own use, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and a wolf (Wagner Moura). Also rounding out the cast are Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Watch the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish trailer here:

The Last Wish, directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, is the sixth film in the Shrek franchise. Puss first appeared in 2004's Shrek 2, before later clawing his way into two other films. Together, the Shrek and Puss in Boots flicks have made more than $3.5 billion around the world. And that's nothing to hiss about.

Earning nearly $450 million worldwide, The Last Wish was the second highest-grossing animated flick of 2022, and has been nominated for Best Animated Film at the upcoming Academy Awards. And the cast seems to have enjoyed making it as much as audiences enjoyed seeing it.

"Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek ... we benefited because they know each other so well," Crawford told SYFY WIRE last month. "The first time we were going to record with Salma — because we record separately and we’re trying to create these moments that feel integrated — we were gonna play a line that Antonio had read. And Salma’s like, ‘Pffft! I know Antonio!’ She did this impression of him that was amazing and we were like, ‘Okay.’ So she would improvise things, setting up Antonio for when he would come into record. It was a fun collaboration. Everybody was so fun, like John Mulaney [who is] a brilliant mind. He’s so funny. The biggest challenge was that this movie wasn’t three or four hours long. There’s so much funny content we had to leave on the editing floor."

You won't have to wait much longer to stream Puss in Boots, since it arrives on Peacock on March 10. If you can't wait though, it's available now on DVD and Blu-ray or on digital! Want more from DreamWorks Animation? Antz, The Prince of Egypt, Chicken Run, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek Forever After, Shark Tale, Madagascar, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, and more are now streaming on Peacock.