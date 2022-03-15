Antonio Banderas returns in new 'Shrek' spinoff sequel 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' trailer

Time to break out those delicious saucers of milk! Antonio Banderas' Puss in Boots is finally back in the first trailer for the character's second standalone feature film: The Last Wish. Directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age), the long-awaited sequel finds the titular feline fairly tale hero heading off on a grand adventure into the Black Forest to find a Wishing Star and restore his nine lives.

Along for the trip is his former paramour — and now current nemesis — Kitty Soft Paws (Eternals' Salma Hayek) and an eternally cheerful mutt by the name of Perro (What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén). Of course, it wouldn't be much of a storybook journey without appearances from the likes of Goldilocks (Black Widow's Florence Pugh), reinterpreted here as leader of the Three Bears Crime Family; "Big" Jack Horner (Big Mouth's John Mulaney); The Big Bad Wolf (Narcos' Wagner Moura), now a terrifying bounty hunter — all of whom want to get their hands on that mythical star.

Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), (Jane the Virgin), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour) also lend their voices to the project.

Watch the trailer now:

The first Puss in Boots movie (spun out of the fan favorite Shrek universe) was released over a decade ago and brought in over $554 million globally. Together, the Shrek and Puss in Boots properties have made a collective $3.5 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

While it took over a decade for a follow-up to finally be produced, the whiskered and swashbuckling protagonist with a penchant for stylish footwear did return for a television series, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, which ran for six seasons on Netflix (Eric Bauza voiced Puss for the small screen) Interestingly, the first movie was executive produced by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro, who also ended up voicing a character (this was shortly after the filmmaker bowed out of The Hobbit).

"We worked out a system because, as Guillermo put it, he didn’t want to drink the Kool-Aid on the film and get too close and fall in love with it, so we’d bring him in once a month, or every six weeks, and just show him artwork, and show him a sequence in editorial, and just talk about character and story, and he was great," Puss in Boots director Chris Miller (unrelated to the Chris Miller of 21 Jump Street and Into the Spider-Verse fame) told Collider at the time. "He encouraged us and pushed us to make it feel more fantastic and exciting. It was a benefit, all around. He’s a great filmmaker, so it was a real blessing."

Longtime DreamWorks Animation vet Mark Swift is producing The Last Wish with Chris Meledandri (founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment) on board as executive producer.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish leaves the scratching post behind for a wide theatrical bow Friday, Sep. 23.

Photo: NBCUniversal

