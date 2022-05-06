First look: NBC's 'Quantum Leap' reboot starring Raymond Lee & Ernie Hudson ordered to series

Oh, boy! NBC's soft television revival of Quantum Leap has officially been ordered to series, the network confirmed this week.

"So thrilled to be able to make this very special show with these very special people," executive producer Martin Gero (Blindspot) of Quinn's House Productions wrote on Instagram. "Coming VERY soon." Set 30 years after Dr. Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) disappeared into the time-space continuum, the series will follow a new team of scientists that hopes to unlock the secrets of the Quantum Leap accelerator and the man who created it.

Raymond Lee (Prodigal Son) spearheads the small screen project as respected physicist and man of faith, Dr. Ben Seong. Lee celebrated the pick-up on social media with a nod to "Ziggy," the artificial intelligence originally voiced by Deborah Platt, who returns as an executive producer alongside Quantum Leap creator, Don Bellisario (Belisarius Productions).

"The fact that Raymond Lee who is South Korean is playing Doctor Seong [...] I think that that’s a huge step forward that will bring in more global storylines," Pratt recently said. "But again, I can’t tell you his backstory and all that kind of stuff. But the episode is a true Quantum Leap episode, and it’s an homage to the series in that sense. The characters that they have created for the show, I feel like are strong and interesting."

The cast also includes Ghostbusters alum Ernie Hudson as Herbert “Magic” Williams, a Vietnam War vet and seasoned member of the Quantum Leap experiment, who is able to keep the government at bay during the mission to rescue Ben.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nanrisa Lee (Bosch) as Jenn, head of QL security; Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Ian, the mastermind of the artificial intelligence program behind the titular experiment; and newcomer Caitlin Bassett as Addison, a QL project lead in charge of the technology that allows the team to keep in touch with whomever is traveling through time.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (known for God Friended Me and La Brea) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers under their I Have an Idea! Entertainment banner. "Get ready to take the Leap!" Wynbrandt exclaimed on Instagram. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the overarching studio.

According to Deadline, the pilot episode, which was first ordered in January, will undergo "some reshoots" that "are said to be related to the direction, not casting."

While we wait, you can check out some other mind-bending sci-fi TV on Peacock, such as SYFY hit Resident Alien, and originals like Brave New World and Intergalactic.