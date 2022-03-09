NBC's 'Quantum Leap' reboot adds 'Cowboy Bebop' and 'Bosch' vets to main cast

It's no leap to say we're getting awfully excited about this one.

The roster of talent for NBC's reboot of Quantum Leap is filling up fast. Deadline reports the project has added three new additions to its principal cast of series regulars: Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) and newcomer Caitlin Bassett.

Nanrisa Lee has been cast as Jenn, head of security at the facility where the Quantum Leap project is housed. Park (pictured above) will step into the role of Ian, the mastermind of the artificial intelligence program behind the titular experiment. Last, but most certainly not least, Bassett is set to play Addison, a QL project lead in charge of the technology that allows the team to keep in touch with whomever is traveling through time.

Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F**k Himself) and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) have already been tapped to play a pair of scientists hoping to crack the dangerous time travel secrets once unearthed by Scott Bakula's Dr. Samuel Beckett. In particular, Lee will lead the show as Dr. Ben Seong, who is described as both a respected physicist and "man of faith." Hudson, on the other hand, is portraying Herbert "Magic" Williams, a longtime veteran of the time travel research capable of keeping the Pentagon at bay.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (co-creators of God Friended Me and current producers on La Brea) are writing and executive producing the pilot. Donald P. Bellisario, who created the original iteration of Quantum Leap is on board as an executive producer alongside Deborah Pratt (writer, producer, and narrator for the original series) and Martin Gero (Blindspot).

"This cast!!" Gero exclaimed on his Instagram page Wednesday following the addition of Lee, Park, and Bassett to the ensemble. "Feel[ing] deeply grateful that we’ve been able to put together such a strong ensemble team for the new Quantum Leap. More soon…"

Speaking with Bob Saget prior to Saget's untimely passing in January, Bakula teased the return of the classic '90s-era property.

"We are definitely living in the reboot era, as you're aware of," the actor said. "I don't know what it would be; I don't know who would have it," Bakula admitted. "The rights were a mess for years — I don't even know if they're sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication ... I don't know what that idea would be if we did [reboot the show]."

Unfortunately, one of Quantum Leap's original cast members, Dean Stockwell, died not long after that conversation. While Bakula is reportedly aware of NBC's revival, it has yet to be confirmed if he'll appear in any capacity — be it as a regular or guest star.

NBC & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal.