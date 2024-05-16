Queer Planet Trailer: New Peacock Series Will Explore Sexual Diversity in the Animal Kingdom

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is diving headfirst into the mating habits of the animal kingdom with Queer Planet.

Narrated by Tony Award-nominated actor Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Trolls Band Together), the first-of-its-kind nature series hailing from executive producer Martha Holmes (One Life) is set to explore "the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish to multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between," reads the official synopsis. "This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender."

"We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world," Rannells said in a statement. "And what could be more natural than being who you are? I’m excited to be part of Queer Planet, especially during Pride Month, and on Peacock, surely the most colorful and glamorous of all the streaming services."

Queer Planet will feature input from a number of scientists including Bradley Trevor Greive (Author & Naturalist), Dr. Martin Stervander (Ornithologist), Dr. Christine Wilkinson (Biologist), Dr. Ross Brooks (Science Historian), Dr. Amy Parish (Primatologist), Antonia Forster (Biologist), Florence Schechter (Director, The Vagina Museum), Dr. Tim Cockerill (Entomologist), Dr. Patricia Kaishian (mycologist), Dr. Christopher Goatley (marine biologist), and Dr. Dan Edwards (Evolutionary Biologist).

Watch the Official Trailer for Peacock's Queer Planet