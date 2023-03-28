The Trolls are back in first trailer for big screen musical threequel 'Trolls Band Together'

DreamWorks Animation can't stop the feeling with the first trailer for the third Trolls movie — Band Together. Opening in theaters everywhere this November, the trilogy capper reveals that Branch (Justin Timberlake) was once a member of BroZone, favorite boy band of Poppy (Anna Kendrick).

His four brothers — Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi) — left when he was just a kid and he hasn't seen them since...until now, that is. Despite the bitterness he's harbored since childhood, Branch must embark on another musical adventure when Floyd is kidnapped by a pair of pop star villains: Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells).

RELATED: Harvey Guillén on finding Perrito's unique voice - stream 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' on Peacock

Camila Cabello (Viva), Zosia Mamet (Crimp), Zooey Deschanel (Bridget), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Gristle), RuPaul Charles (Miss Maxine), Aino Jawo (Satin), Caroline Hjelt (Chenille), Kenan Thompson (Tiny Diamond), Anderson .Paak (Prince D), Kunal Nayyar (Guy Diamond), and Ron Funches (Cooper) round out the ensemble voice cast.

Check out the trailer (which features songs by Sister Sledge, Van McCoy, and Boyz II Men) below:

Walt Dohrn returns to direct the latest installment, working alongside Tim Heitz (the latter worked as Head of Story on Trolls World Tour). Gina Shay is producer.

"The boy band stuff is super fun, but also there’s this history of family bands that we talked about a lot. Everything from The Bee Gees, to The Beach Boys, all the way up to Phineas and Billie Eilish," Dohrn explained during a post-trailer interview with The Digital Fix. "I just think there’s such a rich history of family bands and this idea of blood harmony. And we just thought that was an exciting event as a weapon — like, the power of family harmony."

Released in 2016, Trolls (based on the classic dolls with multi-colored hair) brought in over $320 million worldwide and nabbed an Oscar nod for Best Original Song. The sequel, Trolls World Tour, had the misfortune of being released at the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic when movie theaters around the world had closed their doors. It still managed to bring in just under $50 million at the box office, though the real money was made when Universal shifted the title onto VOD platforms, netting $100 million in rental sales.

Trolls Band Together arrives on the big screen Friday, Nov. 17.

Trolls Band Together (2023) Poster Photo: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Trolls World Tour is now streaming on Peacock alongside all seven seasons of the 2D-animated spinoff, Trollstopia.