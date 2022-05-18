'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson reveals Season 2 will be based on 11th novel in Lee Child series

Mere days after it premiered on Prime Video earlier this year, Amazon's Reacher television series landed itself an early Season 2 renewal. Almost at once, fans started to speculate over which Lee Child novel would be adapted for the show's sophomore outing. Would the project go in sequential order and tackle the second Jack Reacher book — 1997's Die Trying — or would it aim for a different title altogether?

Thanks to star Alan Ritchson, we finally have a definite answer. Season 2, it turns out, will be based upon the eleventh book: 2007's Bad Luck and Trouble. The actor made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday and confirmed that production is scheduled to begin this fall. It probably would've started sooner, but Ritchson is currently in the United Kingdom filming Fast X.

Bad Luck and Trouble revolves around a conspiracy involving Jack's old Army buddies, one of whom has turned up dead under mysterious circumstances. Several other members of the former team of elite soldiers suddenly go missing, and it's up to Reacher to reconnect with his comrades and solve the mystery before all of them succumb to whatever sinister plot is at work. Speaking with author Robert Bidinotto in 2015, Child summed up the book in one word, "reunion."

"In the military, Reacher, operating as a member of a team, had trusted equals rather than being a loner," Child explained. "Ten years later, he’s been very confident about the path he’s chosen. Now, he’s meeting with these people that at one time meant everything to him. These are true comparisons for him. But Reacher is perpetually a bit marginal about money. So he meets with these people again after ten years, and he’s going to think: 'Who’s made the right choice here, me or them? Are they dumb, or am I dumb?' There’s a kind of wobble in his self-confidence, because only these people could induce that."

Nick Santora (known for CBS's Scorpion and Quibi's Most Dangerous Game) serves as showrunner and executive producer on Reacher. Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost are also executive producers.

Ritchson's co-stars — at least for the first eight episodes — are: Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) as Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids) as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale.

The complete first season of Reacher is now available to stream on Prime Video.

