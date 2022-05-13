'Fast X': 'Reacher' and 'Titans' star Alan Ritchson joins upcoming 'Fast & Furious' sequel

The already-massive cast of the Fast & Furious movies just scooched over in the backseat a little to make room for one more newcomer: Alan Ritchson. Which, they better make a lot of room, because he's a big dude.

SYFY WIRE can confirm that the star of Titans and Amazon's hit Jack Reacher adaptation has officially boarded Fast X, which is now in production in the United Kingdom under the direction of Louis Leterrier. The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance filmmaker recently took over from co-writer Justin Lin, who remains on board as a producer.

Ritchson corroborated the news on his Instagram page, poking fun at the franchise's penchant for unbridled vehicular mayhem with a caption that reads: "Really hope this doesn’t affect my car insurance." He is one of several fresh faces alongside Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) joining the latest sequel. Beyond Momoa — who has been confirmed to be playing the central villain — no character details have been released for the other actors. Fast X is the first part of a planned two-part conclusion for the Fast Saga, which began all the way back in 2001 with a few simple street races. With nine films and one spinoff released into theaters, the franchise has netted over $6 billion at the worldwide box office.

Vin Diesel (Dominic Torretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Ludacris (Tej Parker), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Jordana Brewster (Mia Torretto), and John Cena (Jakob Torretto) will reprise their characters in the forthcoming chapter.

Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent are also attached as producers. Dan Mazeau co-wrote the screenplay with Lin, who has been involved with the Fast & Furious property since 2006's Tokyo Drift. Speaking to SYFY WIRE last summer, he recalled how the plans for a two-part finale began over a decade ago with a conversation between himself, Diesel, and the late Paul Walker (known for playing the former FBI agent, Brian O'Connor).

"It was just an exercise," said the director (he helmed five out of the nine F&F installments). "It was not anything concrete back then. We were like, 'God, if we're lucky enough, what would the final chapter be?' And so, I'm really trying to channel the spirit of those conversations and the tone of those conversations. Personally, it's emotional and hopefully, I can do it justice."

Ritchson — who made a name for himself as Thad Castle on the cult comedy show Blue Mountain State and Hank Hall/Hawk in the DC Comics-inspired Titans — is locked in to appear in a second season of Reacher and at least three movies produced by Amazon Studios.

Fast X is currently scheduled for a wide theatrical release on May 19, 2023.