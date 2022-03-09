Recap: 'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' & give the latest monster a crash course in safe-sex education in Ep. 7

We can all agree that sexual education in schools is indispensable.

We can also agree that, though there might be some variation in chosen curricula, one sexual practice that should be cautioned against is interdimensional beings using humans as surrogates to gestate their offspring.

But some lessons are better learned outside the classroom. Which is why in this episode of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, our eponymous heroes are bringing their own punk brand of pedagogy into the halls.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers ahead for Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1, Episode 7, "Lips."**

There's some big news coming out of Pine Academy, as the school gets a new student in Tucker Howell. And he is HOT. With that cascading wavy hair, unblemished skin, and aura of mystery that comes from a lack of backstory, Tucker soon becomes the cynosure of all eyes (including teachers') and puts the pine in Pine Academy.

But not all is wine and roses. Some students are coming down with a strange malady that makes them puke up seed pods covered in pink goo, which some hirsute monster collects and squirrels away somewhere. So there's that.

And speaking of pink goo and seed pods, Vice Principal Knight (Megan Hutchings) is giving her students a crash course in sex education. The student body is primed!

Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) visit Brutus (Olivier Renaud), and he tells them that their latest monster is something called the Copiosos Laber. After expelling pheromones to draw in its victims, it deposits eggs in their throats, waits for them to puke up seed pods, and then watches as they gestate. It's a narcissistic mother, whose aim is to create copies of itself in its offspring.

Brutus gives his monster hunters a couple of sets of nose plugs to fend off the smell, and a state-of-the-art "monster trap" to catch the Coposiosos… which in reality is a plastic bag affixed to a hoolahoop — and looks like a ginormous condom.

Get it.

That night there's a school fair at Pine Academy, and everyone who's anyone is there, including Brutus, who's out for some hee-hawing good fun. Astrid and Lilly use their superpowers to track down that hairy beast, kick it into oblivion, and then they really get down to business.

Astrid, who has made up with Sparrow (Spencer Macpherson) after standing him up in order to pursue monster hunting, uses Lilly's car to engage in human-on-human copulation with the lucky fella. And Lilly, meanwhile, runs into Candace (Julia Doyle) while she's taking a break from rehearsing Romeo & Juliet Down Under. One thing leads to another, and eventually the two are making out — fulfilling a longtime dream of Lilly's, and perhaps even Candace's.

But Lilly's leg starts to give her pain, and she has to go tend to other matters. She dumps what she thinks is the Copiosos Laber's nose into the vessel, but the vessel spits out the appendage. That's strange.

At Lilly's prompting, Astrid gives Sparrow the slip, and together they go find Brutus at the fair to ask him what the deal is. Didn't they read the full report? No. Well, short story is: the Copiosos uses an assistant to do its bidding. The monster they defeated? That was the second-in-command. So who is the head honcho?

It would appear to be the Adonic newcomer — Tucker Howell. He's using his irresistible good looks to lure slavering high schoolers into a kissing booth, so that he can seduce and impregnate their mouths with his young. But he still manages to make it look so damn hot.

Astrid uses her super hearing to locate the makeshift nursery where Tucker has stored the embryos, and they bust in on him. Overcoming their desire to jump his bones, they throw a large condom over him, and his own pheromones wipe him out. They collect a bag of the monster's discharge, and put it in the vessel.

But though Tucker's terroristic pheromones might have gone, something tells us that tonight was just the beginning of a new chapter in Astrid and Lilly's sex lives.