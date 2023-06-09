Red Sea: Tourists Witness Fatal Shark Attack at Popular Egyptian Resort

Tourists at a popular Egyptian Resort were witness to a grizzly shark attack straight out of Jaws in the waters of the Red Sea yesterday. The attack occurred about 30 meters from the beach, near the Dream Beach resort hotel in Hurghada, in full view of other beachgoers and resort staff.

Brutal Shark Attack in the Red Sea

Graphic video of the incident circulating online shows 23-year-old Vladimir Popov, a Russian citizen living in Egypt, being attacked and eaten by a tiger shark. He was swimming with his girlfriend, who managed to escape to safety, and his father was also nearby on the beach. Witnesses attempted to get to Popov and help but were unable to reach him in time.

“The Russian died as a result of a shark attack, this has already been confirmed by the Egyptian authorities,” said Consul of the Russian Federation in Hurghada, Viktor Voropaev, via Russian state media TASS.

In July 2022, there were two shark attacks which occurred within days of one another, in the same area of the Red Sea near Hurghada. Previous attacks also occurred in the area, in 2020 and 2018. While most sharks are perfectly happy to leave people alone, there is a non-zero risk of a fatal encounter every time we enter the water.

Following the incident, a specialized team was dispatched to capture the shark and examine it. Authorities hope to discover the reason for the attack and ascertain if this is the same animal which was involved in previous incidents.

Egyptian authorities have initiated a two-day ban on swimming, snorkeling, and other water activities. The ban goes into effect Friday June 9 and covers an area between Gouna, north of Hurghada, and Soma Bay to the south. Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, also ordered a committee to investigate the incident and directed authorities to administer the highest levels of safety for beachgoers and take all possible measures to prevent further attacks.

