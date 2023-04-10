Jacob Batalon confirms start of production on 'Reginald the Vampire' Season 2

Start sharpening those fangs, folks! SYFY has officially begun production on Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire, which was renewed for a sophomore outing back in January of this year. Jacob Batalon — who plays the titular bloodsucker — confirmed the exciting news in the brief behind-the-scenes message from the set posted below. "We're back, baby!" he declared with a squeal of delight.

Based on the Fat Vampire books written by author Johnny B. Truant, Reginald centers around a put-upon young man and professional slinger of slashes who struggles to fit into a world of "traditionally" beautiful vampires after he's bitten on the neck by a member of the undead. Marguerite Hanna (New Tales from the Borderlands), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) co-star alongside Batalon.

"The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again," showrunner and executive producer Harley Peyton (a veteran of previous SYFY projects like Chucky and Channel Zero) said in a statement after the series was picked up for another season. "All of us — cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait."

Jeremiah Chechik (The Gifted), Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp), Lindsay Macadam (Brain on Fire), Brett Burlock (Coroner), and Peter Emerson (Tehran) serve as executive producers alongside Peyton. The co-producing banners are Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios.

"What really appealed to me was this is such an underdog story, and there's a really positive message that's baked into all of the entertainment and comedy," Macadam told SYFY WIRE. "It's very aspirational, and it's just so much fun. And all those other shows don't have Jacob and the cast that we have. We've just nailed it right off the top."

The complete first season of Reginald the Vampire is currently streaming on Hulu. You can check out the first episode on SYFY for free right now.

