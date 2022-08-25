'Resident Alien' star Elizabeth Bowen on Episode 11's huge Galvan/Powell Group revelation

As Woody from Toy Story once said, "Somebody's poisoned the waterhole!" This Pixar quote feels more applicable than ever following the revelations in the eleventh episode of Resident Alien Season 2. After interviewing a number of family members related to deceased patients of the late Sam Hodges, Deputy Liv Baker (Elizabeth Bowen) and Asta (Sara Tomko) come to realize that someone has been trying to cover up the fact that they've been poisoning Patience citizens with heavy metal pollution in a nearby creek.

Three guesses as to who's behind the conspiracy. If you answered "the Galvan/Powell Group," then feel free to pass GO and collect $200, dear reader. The shady corporation has obviously been up to no good in Colorado and was keeping Sam and the real Harry Vanderspeigle on their payroll to go along with it.

SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Bowen over the phone and while she couldn't give up many details about where the investigation goes from here, she vaguely teased that viewers "might see some satisfying things happen … I think you're gonna see what unfolds and I think there is going to be some form of resolution."

Resident Alien Season 2, Episode 11: "The Weight." Photo: Eike Shroter/SYFY

One thing we do know for certain is that Terry O'Quinn will reprise the role of Peter Bach — a.k.a. the Alien Tracker — who was first introduced at a UFO convention at the end of Season 1. Determined to find out what happened to the child that was abducted straight out of his wife's belly decades earlier, Bach is summoned to Patience by Liv, whose innate resistance to Harry's mind-wiping abilities have only strengthened her mission to prove that aliens exist.

"Their dynamic is really cool because he listens to her. He’s maybe the first person that she's looked up to that has listened to her immediately [and who] takes what she's saying at face value, and respects her," Bowen says of Liv's relationship with the Alien Tracker. "So it's kind of a meeting of the minds. It's — I don't know if I'm revealing too much — quite sweet and interesting to watch the two of them together."

She later adds: "It’s so important to her to prove that aliens exist and that these things happened to her, because she is so sure of what she saw. She knows it in her bones and she's been afraid to speak on it for so long; to admit to anyone what she saw and what she experienced. When she finally starts to find her voice, she doesn't want anyone to silence her because she wants people to know that they're real, and they really do exist and that she isn’t crazy."

While Bowen and O'Quinn didn't meet until the production of Season 2, it didn't take long for the two actors to start bonding for real. "Within half an hour of us meeting for the first time, he and I were singing songs to each other," she remembers. "I think we were singing some Led Zeppelin — we were just singing all sorts of stuff. And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, we get each other. This guy's cool.’ So we've actually become kind of friends. He's a really nice guy and a true professional."

With Bach at her side, Liv is sure to uncover that Harry is not of this world, right? "I would love to think she would, but don't know what [showrunner and executive producer] Chris [Sheridan] has planned for that," concludes the tight-lipped Bowen. "But yeah, in a perfect world, she would."

New episodes of Resident Alien air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern before hitting the SYFY app and Peacock the following day. The hit show has been already renewed for a third season.