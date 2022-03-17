Pathetic humans! 5 things we want to see when 'Resident Alien' Season 2 returns

Cut yourself a generous slice of pie and join us for an exploration of the dangling story threads in need of resolution.

Greetings, fellow humans (and pie-lovers)! The first half of SYFY’s Resident Alien Season 2 came to a close this week and, while we wait for the show to return this summer for more cosmic hijinks, we can fill that endless void of anticipation by talking about what we’d like to see out of the next eight episodes.

Speaking with Collider at the end of January, showrunner/executive producer Chris Sheridan promised the second half of the season would “build to something even bigger.” Episode 8 certainly sets the table for a number of massive developments in the story yet to be told, and we’re just itching to see where these characters go next.

With that in mind, here are five things we’d like to see out of the second half of Resident Alien Season 2…

***WARNING! The following contains major spoilers for the first half of Season 2!***

1. The Galvan/Powell Group conspiracy exposed

Since the very beginning, the murder of Sam Hodges has loomed over the town of Patience, Colorado, like an ominous thundercloud. Anyone up for a trip to Jessup?

Thanks to the events of Season 2, we now know the doctor’s death was the result of a shady conspiracy involving an organization calling itself the Galvin/Powell Group. Both Sam and the real Harry Vanderspeigle were caught up in some shady dealings, but when Sam threatened to go to the authorities and squeal like a pig, Harry took Dr. Hodges out of the equation for good.

This reveal certainly goes a long way in painting the human Harry as a deplorable dude who had what was coming to him when a visitor from beyond the stars tossed him into a frozen lake. The only problem is that most of the town still believes Abigail Hodges murdered her husband. For true vindication, the entire conspiracy must be exposed to the public.

And besides, we’re just dying to know what illegal dealings Sam and Harry got themselves mixed up in.

2. An update on the newborn human/alien hybrid

The idea of a newly-hatched alien/human hybrid with a voracious appetite for flesh (people, raccoons — you name it!) isn’t a very comforting one.

Yes, there is the more pressing issue of Harry sustaining a point-blank gunshot wound to the chest, but if Goliath’s child isn’t found soon, then Patience is in for some Gremlins-esque anarchy. Harry needs to heal up fast and figure out where the baby went before it does some real damage, or ends up in the hands of General McCallister (Linda Hamilton). There’s also the question of how fast Harry’s species grows. Is this is a Xenomorph kind of situation? Because if it is, then our characters are genuinely screwed.

3. An explanation for that other alien race

Plot twist alert: Harry’s people aren’t coming to wipe out humanity after all! That’s the good news.

The bad news? Harry’s people are too scared to show their faces on Earth because an even more dangerous alien race is currently planning to take over the planet. This revelation comes to us via a mind-meld with Goliath, who was somehow able to transfer a bit of his consciousness into the body of his newborn child. Unfortunately, we don’t get any more information because Harry is promptly shot by that member of the Galvin/Powell Group who made a bunch of veiled threats at the pie shop in New York City.

However, there is the lingering mystery of the alien assassin on the bridge with David Logan and General McCallister. Are they part of the secret invasion? Sorry, Marvel — Resident Alien beat ya to it!

4. General McCallister's next move

Despite her ravenous and lifelong ambition of weeding out an honest-to-goodness alien, the general hasn’t had much luck in achieving her goal. Ever since Harry escaped her custody at the end of Season 1, McCallister has suffered setback after setback.

She’s been barking up the wrong tree for far too long, imprisoning innocent people (like Doctor “I just got a fork stabbed into the soft flesh of my hand” Ethan) on the vague suspicion they might actually be from another planet. To add a great deal of insult to an already festering injury, one of the general’s best operatives, Lisa Casper, just got beheaded by a locomotive. Plus, McCallister’s hope of getting her hands on a bit of alien tech (Harry’s matter-altering ball) just fell off a bridge with David Logan.

5. The return of Terry O'Quinn's Alien Tracker

While the government is certainly something to worry about, Harry also needs to be wary of a problem brewing right at home in Patience: Deputy Liv.

Profoundly changed by the UFO she witnessed in the sky as a child, Liv is determined to prove that aliens exist, breaking free of the altered memory Harry placed in her head earlier in the season. As the character plainly states in Episode 8, she plans to request help from the Alien Tracker.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because we already met the guy (played by guest star Terry O’Quinn) at the end of Season 1. Capable of seeing Harry’s true form, the Alien Tracker is desperate to find out what became of the unborn child abducted straight out of his wife’s belly decades ago.

His last face-to-face encounter with Dr. Vanderspeigle at the UFO convention wasn’t exactly a pleasant one, so if he does show up in town to aid Liv, then odds are good he’ll be out for extra-terrestrial blood. He’ll have to get in line, though, because Harry is certain to be bleeding out from that unexpected gunshot wound.

Episodes 1-8 of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock. No date has been announced for the next eight installments, but be sure to check back with us for regular updates. In the meantime, click here for more Resident Alien goodness.

