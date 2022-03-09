'Resident Alien After Show': Alan Tudyk on which cast member he'd take on a real road trip (Season 2, Ep. 7)

Which Resident Alien cast member would make the best road trip buddy? The answer might surprise you!

Over the last two episodes of Resident Alien, Harry (Alan Tudyk) and Asta (Sara Tomko) have been running around New York City, hot on the trail of another marooned alien named Goliath.

While this other member of Harry's species ended up turning into a stone statue, they did leave behind one important artifact: an alien egg on the verge of hatching. New life is usually a cause for celebration, but we might have to make an exception in this case because when this E.T. baby is finally born into the world, it's most likely going to be hungry for flesh... of the human variety.

Stopping by the official series After Show co-hosted by Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid to discuss the events of Episode 7 (aptly-titled "Escape From New York"), Mr. Tudyk was asked about which cast member he'd most like to go on a road trip with. Without missing a beat, the actor answered "Liz Bowen," who plays the character of Deputy Liv.

"She's just very funny," he said, "and she lives here in Vancouver. My wife and I live here most of the time in Vancouver as well, so we tend to hang out. She's just a riot. She's a Class-A smart** in the best way that it would make for a really fun trip."

This week's installment of the After Show also featured guest appearances from producers Mike Richardson (founder of Dark Horse Comics) and Keith Goldberg. Jackie attempted to extract a few secrets about where the rest of the season is headed without much luck.

"We can't talk about it," Richardson said with a smile. "But we can say that there's surprises through the season. I'm really nervous because I'll start talking, so I've gotta be careful what I say..."

