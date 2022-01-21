Get ready for 'Resident Alien' Season 2 with exclusive photo gallery

Are you as excited for Resident Alien Season 2 as much as we are? Yeah, we thought so! Which is why we’re giving you, our dedicated RA fans, an exclusive look at the first episode of Season 2 before it crash lands to SYFY on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c.

The Season 2 premiere is titled “Old Friends,” and we have a gallery of photos from the episode to get you ready. Flip through the pictures to see all of your favorites – Harry (Alan Tudyk), Asta (Sara Tomko), D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund), Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) – as they navigate the always-entertaining world of Patience, Colorado. We also have a picture of Harry holding a… plush octopus? Could Harry’s Season 1 octopus friend, voiced to perfection by Nathan Fillion, be making another appearance? Who’s to say!

These exclusive pictures make for a wonderful sneak peek into the first episode of Season 2, and are an essential look-through for any Resident Alien fan. They’re Harry-approved, so you know that this is some can’t-miss content. And with the second season only days away, you’ll want to be as ready as ever for another exciting, intergalactic installment of Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Season 2 premieres on SYFY on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c.