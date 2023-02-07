SYFY's ’Resident Alien’ stars share behind the scenes pics as production kicks off on Season 3

Things have definitely come full circle for Alan Tudyk’s Earth-hating extraterrestrial in the first two seasons of SYFY’s Resident Alien. After targeting our blue marble with total destruction on his mind in Season 1, Tudyk’s awkwardly antisocial alien crash-landed and actually started talking to the people he wanted to destroy…and now — wouldn’t ya know it? — he kinda likes us.

SYFY kinda likes Resident Alien too, green-lighting the comics-based series for a third season after Harry Vanderspeigle (the “adopted” human name of Tudyk’s shapeshifting alien, whose real name no one can pronounce) fatefully decided to start rooting for Earth’s home team somewhere along the way. Production on Season 3 officially kicked off late last month, with Tudyk and other members of the cast commemorating the show’s upcoming next chapter with a scaly smattering of fun social media posts.

Not that we need proof (because we totally take Harry’s word for it), but here’s a fun “@residentalien Love Tree” shot of the assembled cast back in action, posted to Instagram by co-star Sara Tomko, who plays Harry’s closest human pal Asta Twelvetrees.

Do these guys look happy to be back or what? Tomko definitely is, taking to Twitter for a look back at how far the show has come since its 2018 pilot shoot: “It’s been a helluva ride,” wrote Tomkin:

It’s been a helluva ride since October 2018 when I shot this pilot. Season Three was always hoped for but never expected. Who knows what’s to come after this (w/all the content out there) I am honored we are still being asked to play. Sz3 starts shooting TODAY @ResidentAlien pic.twitter.com/oSGAHi3kJp — Sara Tomko (@actressaratomko) January 30, 2023

Tudyk himself looks stoked to be back on set, even if it means his character has some serious beef this season with the rest of the alien races that aren't as kind to the folks living here. Sure, his homeworld homies might be heading our way to finish the destructive task that Harry couldn’t bring himself to start…but at least he’s digging in his heels. It’s the “hairless monkeys” (aka humans) whom Harry’s duty-bound to defend now that the tables have turned, as Tudyk teased in a photo of the main alien himself alongside the caption “Urgently caring for all hairless monkeys in Patience.”

Hey, by Harry’s standoffish standards, that’s actually a heartwarming message of benevolence. But the show’s two lead actors aren’t the only cast celebrating the production work it'll take to assure Harry gets to keep his “resident” status. Here’s Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Olivia "Liv" Baker), hamming it up with a “Totally natural, not at all staged photo” from the official first day of the Season 3 shoot:

Fans and critics alike have fallen hard for the show in its first two seasons, with Resident Alien enjoying out-of-this-world numbers at Rotten Tomatoes and flying even higher on the strength of a Saturn nomination, not to mention its Best Cable Comedy Series award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

Based on the Dark Horse comics series from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, the SYFY series is the creative brainchild of Family Guy writing alum Chris Sheridan, and stars Tudyk, Tomkin, and Bowen alongside Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and David Bianchi. SYFY hasn’t revealed a Season 3 premiere date for Resident Alien, but it's expected to span eight episodes and kick off later this year. In the meantime, you can catch up with Harry and his small-town human pals at Peacock, where Seasons 1 & 2 are streaming ‘round the clock.