'Resident Alien' showrunner sounds off on his favorite friendship in the SYFY series

SYFY's Resident Alien has an abundance of great onscreen friendships, but if showrunner/executive Chris Sheridan had to choose one as his favorite, he'd have to go with the unbreakable bond between Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko) and D'Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund).

"One of the reasons that that was built up so much this season was because of how [Episode] 8 ended. You see how 8 ends, and it sort of pits them together in this really crazy, dangerous, weird situation," Sheridan explained during a conversation with Resident Alien After-Show co-hosts Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid. He was, of course, referring to the baby alien, which is now set loose on the town of Patience, Colorado. The showrunner continued: "You are wondering like, 'All right, now what is gonna happen? What does D'Arcy know? Is she gonna know?' They work really great together and it's fun to watch them together. They had a sweet moment in 205, burning the sweatshirt. There's some great stuff."

Speaking with SYFY WIRE ahead of the Season 1 premiere, Tomko praised the friendship as well, stating: "I’m so glad that she’s got a best friend like D’Arcy who’s there to pick her up and remind her that it's ok to be vulnerable and messy, even though it’s not something she told anyone. It’s a tricky situation."

Interestingly, Tomko enjoys a real-world friendship with co-star Meredith Garretson, who plays the mayor's wife, Kate Hawthorne. However, the ironic part is they don't share any scenes together (they did shoot one together, but it was ultimately cut for time).

"I cast Sara first as Asta and then when we were casting Kate, one of the names that we came across was Meredith's," Sheridan recalled. "She was casting out of New York. I knew because Sara had given me a heads up ... It happens all the time, you're looking at 75 people and [someone says], 'Oh, my friend's gonna audition.' You have to pick the best person for the role no matter what, but Meredith was the best person for the role. And then I found myself knowing, 'Oh, I'm pulling Meredith into this show and it's Sara's best friend.' They were at each other's weddings. It was a really special, magical thing and so, it's really a gift to them to finally work together."

The first half of Resident Alien Season 2 (consisting of eight episodes) is now streaming on the SYFY app and Peacock.

