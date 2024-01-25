Did You Know Robert Pattinson Performed Two Original Songs on the Twilight Soundtrack?

Robert Pattinson is a cinematic jack of all trades. You name almost any scenario under the sun, and he's probably depicted it on the big screen: compete in the Triwizard Tournament, explore the Amazon rainforest, lead the cops on a merry chase through New York, traverse the vacuum of space, lose a grip on reality at a 19th century lighthouse, travel through time to aid John David Washington, and protect the citizens of Gotham City. Quite the filmmaking resume, wouldn't you agree?

His acting credits are well-known, of course, but we're willing to bet you're not as acquainted with Pattinson's musical side, which came to light via the official soundtrack cultivated for 2008's adaptation of Twilight (now streaming on Peacock alongside its four sequels). In addition to landing the lead role of sparkly vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen that made him a superstar, the British native also performed two original songs: "Never Think" and "Let Me Sign." Director Catherine Hardwicke hailed both tracks as "haunting" and beautiful" during an interview with The Los Angeles Times, but here's the thing...Pattinson never expected them to actually be released.

Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) appears in Twilight (2008). Photo: Twilight (2008) - Don’t Touch Me Scene | Movieclips YouTube

Sitting down with MTV ahead of the film's theatrical debut, the actor confessed he got on the soundtrack "by accident" after sharing a CD of music recorded "years ago" to co-star Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), who then passed it along to Hardwicke.

"I think Catherine put it into a cut and I didn't even realize what it was at first. It kind of fit really well," Pattinson explained. "I didn't really think about it other than I didn't know I was going to be on the soundtrack. I wanted to do it [under] another another name because I thought it would be distracting ... which it has been. It was probably all a big mistake. But I like the idea. I think the song fit there. I didn't think it sounded like me, so I thought it would just kind of work. I'm not trying to get a music career out of it or anything."

Chatting with The Los Angeles Times (via Bustle) around the same time, Pattinson admitted that music was his fallback if the whole acting thing didn't pan out. "I really didn’t want it to look like I was trying to cash in," he said. "I hope it doesn’t come across as that. I’m not going to be doing any music videos or anything. Music is my backup plan if acting fails. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket."

