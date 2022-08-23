'The Batman' sequel moving forward as Matt Reeves inks overall deal with Warner Bros.

Matt Reeves isn't returning to Gotham alone. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the director has re-teamed with Mattson Tomlin to write the screenplay for the upcoming sequel to The Batman. Tomlin originally worked on a draft of the first movie, although he ultimately ended up with a producer credit (Peter Craig shared final script kudos with Reeves). No details about the untitled follow-up have been made public beyond a confirmation that Robert Pattinson will reprise the Dark Knight role.

Despite the company's recent policy of slashing production costs left and right (two Batman-related titles, Batgirl and Batman: Caped Crusader, have already been axed), Warner Bros. Discovery has inked an overall production deal with Reeves and his production company, 6th & Idaho, Deadline confirms. The multi-year agreement extends to both Warner Bros. Pictures Group (overseen by the duo of Michael De Luca and Pam Aby) and Warner Bros. Television Group (headed up by Channing Dungey).

“Making this legendary studio my home is a dream,” the filmmaker said in a statement published by Deadline. “I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”

“Pam and I gratefully inherited the relationship with Matt from The Batman, and through the beginning stages of planning The Penguin series for HBO Max,” added De Luca. “We were excited to nail down his overall deal because it’s a cornerstone of what we want to do with the filmmakers that are working at the studio. We want to create an atmosphere where all of these filmmakers can excel and do their work and stay with us once they are inside the Warners family. Keeping Matt and creating a home for him to do more projects in the Batman universe but also originals, was very important to us.”

In addition to The Batman sequel, Reeves also has two television spinoffs in active development at HBO Max. One centers around the Gotham Police Department, while the other is set to follow the rise of Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot as the Penguin.

“Matt is one of the most imaginative and creative minds in the business,” continued Dungey. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the wonderful 6th & Idaho team and expanding the world Matt so artfully created with The Batman film through our upcoming series The Penguin.”

Released into theaters this past March, The Batman raked in over $770 million at the worldwide box office. The film — which is now available to stream on HBO Max — received critical and audience acclaim for its gritty and noir-inspired approach to the beloved vigilante. It currently holds a fresh score of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

