Ryan Reynolds vows Hugh Jackman's return in 'Deadpool 3' will still protect the 'legacy of Logan'

Back in September, the internet went a little crazy with the news that Hugh Jackman will reprise his signature role as Wolverine one more time, returning to the claws alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming Deadpool 3. But of course, with that news came a lot of questions, particularly in the wake of Jackman's supposed retirement from the role after the saga-ending Logan. So, how does it all work? Reynolds isn't saying, but he also has one clear, spoiler-free message: Don't worry.

The combination of Deadpool and Wolverine is an intriguing one because their personalities are so different, and the kind of films they star in are different as a result. It's an odd couple situation, one that's complicated by the way that Jackman went out as the character. Logan offered the darkest, most serious take on the Wolverine story we'd ever seen on the big-screen, and completed the character's arc in a way that Jackman could walk away from the role satisfied. Now Deadpool 3 has come along to potentially mess with that, but according to Reynolds, keeping the impact of Logan intact was a top priority from the beginning.

"We’ve figured out a way to do it that’s Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we’re completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off," Reynolds said on The Tonight Show earlier this week. "I wouldn’t mess with that. I’m really excited." Check out the full Tonight Show episode on Peacock.

Of course, we still don't what the approach to bringing Wolverine into Deadpool, and by extension the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actually looks like. There are a number of very comic book-ish ways in which the film could manipulate time and space to get Jackman into the role one more time, and obviously the recent expansion of the MCU multiverse helps with that quite a bit. Reynolds is, obviously, not going to spoil the surprise, but watching how he and Jackman manage this reunion while also preserving Logan's emotional impact is going to be one of the most interesting elements of Deadpool 3.

The film, directed by Shawn Levy, hits theaters Nov. 8, 2024.

