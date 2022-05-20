Sony ‘hopes’ to reunite Tom Holland, Zendaya, and director Jon Watts for fourth 'Spider-Man' movie

Will the No Way Home team potentially have a reunion in a fourth Spidey film? Sony sure hopes so.

After the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s not surprising that Sony would be interested in another Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, are a bit complicated; Sony owns the IP to Spider-Man while the MCU is owned and controlled by Disney’s Marvel Studios. The two companies, however, came to an agreement to bring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into the MCU (as well as Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Men just in time for No Way Home).

That agreement, however, ended after No Way Home, and there’s been no public confirmation that the agreement will extend for future movies.

Today, however, Sony Chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that the company certainly hopes to make another Spider-Man movie.

“We hope to get working on the next Spider-Man movie,” Rothman told Deadline in an interview. He also confirmed that he “hoped” that this potential Spider-Man movie would include the director and some of the core cast from No Way Home: specifically filmmaker Jon Watts as well as stars Holland and Zendaya.

Rothman’s hope for the return of Holland suggests that Sony's open to once again entering into an agreement with Marvel Studios. Whether that agreement happens, however, remains to be seen. In the meantime, we’ll have to cross our webs and wait for more news.

