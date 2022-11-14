'SNL' brings Ice-T and 'Chapelle's Show' favorites to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' parody

Dave Chapelle brought some of his old characters back to life for the new Saturday Night Live.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Dave Chappelle, Black Star” Episode 1832 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Dave Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings during the “House of the Dragon” sketch on Saturday, November 12, 2022 Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

The wild world of Dave Chapelle collided with Westeros during the comedian's third time hosting Saturday Night Live this past weekend in a parody of HBO's Targaryen-centric prequel series, House of the Dragon. The pre-recorded skit poked fun at the show's rampant incest and King Viserys' darkly comedic deterioration before bringing in a number of classic characters from Chapelle's old original skit series.

The SNL regulars joined Chapelle — who brought back Chapelle's Show faves Rick James, Silky Johnson, and Tyrone Biggums — and surprise guest star Ice-T in poking fun at the confusing, incestuous world of Westeros. He also threaded in some jokes about the "controversy" over introducing more Black characters into the world of Westeros with the prequel series.

Check out the skit below:

The next episode of SNL airs Dec. 3, with host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA. Decent odds we can probably look for some more genre-friendly skits when Palmer hosts, considering she's fresh off a starring role in Jordan Peele's NOPE. If you haven't seen NOPE, it hits Peacock this Friday, Oct. 18.

The first season of House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max. A second outing has already been green-lit, though it likely won't premiere until late 2023 or early 2024, considering how long it takes to produce the fantasy epic.

The first six episodes of SNL's 48th season are now available on Peacock, including the latest episode featuring Chapelle.