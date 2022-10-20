'Nope': Jordan Peele's hit sci-fi thriller will invade Peacock on Nov. 18

Gordy comes home next month! Peacock announced Thursday that Jordan Peele's Nope will arrive on the streaming platform Friday, Nov. 18.

The acclaimed sci-fi thriller puts a unique twist on the classic UFO invasion trope with the tale of two siblings — Emerald and OJ Haywood (played by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya) — hoping to achieve fortune and glory with irrefutable evidence of an alien life-form. Along the way, they get some help from an electronics expert (The OA's Brandon Perea) and a celebrated cinematographer (The Crow's Michael Wincott). The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun rounds out the cast as Ricky "Jupe" Park, a former child star and operator of a rinky-dink amusement park who believes he can exploit the mysterious entity for profit.

Nope, which opened in theaters this past July, brought in over $170 million at the global box office.

"[Jordan] had a very clear idea on how to bring a spectacle to the audience in the context of the movie," VFX Supervisor Production VFX Supervisor Guillaume Rocheron told SYFY WIRE over the summer. "[It came down to] restraint and really trying to capture a bit of movie magic … I grew up in the ‘80s and I grew up being fascinated by Jaws and Close Encounters and Jurassic Park. The movies where you're not watching action, it’s like a wonder. You just look at it and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I can't believe what I'm watching.’ It was a lot of the DNA of how we wanted the audience to experience the movie. You're so desensitized to spectacle in a way, [so] how do you give something that is fresh and not spectacle for the sake of spectacle? ... That was our trick, to obscure things and give the onus on the brain because this is how we remember growing up [and] how we get fascinated by things."

Peele, who nabbed an Oscar for his Get Out screenplay, produced the movie with Ian Cooper under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Win Rosenfeld and Robert Graf were executive producers.

Nope is currently available to rent or purchase on Digital platforms. Fans can get their hands on physical copies (Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD) next Tuesday, Oct. 25.

