Season 2 of NBC’s ‘La Brea’ will be super-sized with more episodes, split into 2 parts

We already knew the time travel series La Brea would be getting another season on NBC, but now we know it'll be a super-sized one compared to its first. TVLine broke the news and SYFY WIRE has confirmed that Season 2 of the hit show will be comprised of 14 episodes — up from the 10 episode first season.

That’s right — four extra episodes for us to dig into the mysteries and the drama between a group of folks who fall down a sinkhole in Los Angeles and find themselves 12,000 years in the past. The larger episode order, however, may mean the eagerly anticipated second season won’t come at us all at once — given the amount of VFX required for the show, there’s talk that Season 2 will likely be divided into two parts, which means fans will possibly get a mid-season break after an initial batch of episodes, which will allow more runway for the effects work on the back half of the season.

The first season of La Brea ended with a lot of cliffhangers, and while we don’t know exactly what will happen, show creator David Appelbaum previously confirmed to SYFY WIRE that the show will cover multiple timelines.

"I don't want to give away exactly what time periods we're going to see in Season 2 because I think that's going to be one of the fun surprises,” he told SYFY WIRE. “We definitely will be in 10,000 BC and other time periods, but I think it's something we want the audience to be surprised by when we get into Season 2."

Appelbaum also promised that a lot of the mysteries set up in Season 1 will come into play down the road. “Season 1 is only 10 episodes, so there's only so many answers we can give,” he said. Hopefully, 14 episodes will give Appelbaum enough room to address some of these mysteries, although we have no doubt that more mysteries will likely unfold as the show progresses.

The first season of the high-concept sci-fi series made for one of the most-watched new network shows of last season, as La Brea averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (Live+7 DVR), tying for the top-rated new show across the major networks.

La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos. No news yet on when Season 2 of the show will premiere on NBC.