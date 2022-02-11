Sebastian Stan's 'rivalry' with Anthony Mackie continues over chicken wings

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Marvel characters, Sam Wilson (aka Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (aka Winter Soldier), haven't gotten along so well for much of their time in the MCU, not even on their Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Happily, the actors get along in real life, though their relationship is not free from the occasional ribbing of each other. In the latest episode of Hot Ones, a show where celebrities eat progressively hotter chicken wings, Stan talked about many aspects of his professional life, including some spicy talk about Mackie.

Check out Stan’s full Hot Ones interview below:

At about the 16-minute mark of the episode, after Stan had eaten a wing that is clearly way past his comfort level, host Sean Evans asked him about the travel food show Stan has said he and Mackie would love to do together.

Stan choked out an answer about how he’d like to go to Japan, clearly in gastronomic distress.

“Has he been on this show?” Stan then asked the host, referring back to Mackie. Evans confirmed that Mackie had, and that Stan’s Marvel colleague got through all the wings pretty well.

“Of course he did,” Stan said, rolling his watering eyes.

Stan went on, however, to emphasize that he’d still really love to do a food travel show with Mackie. “I always thought he and I should do a traveling show,” Stan said. “Maybe we will.”

If they do, a supercut of Stan and Mackie’s Hot Ones appearances would make a great first episode. In the meantime, we can see the two bickering together on Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.