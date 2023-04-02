Nick Fury returns to take on the Skrulls in full trailer for 'Secret Invasion'

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back in our galaxy and he's not exactly thrilled about a Skrull takeover of Earth in the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion TV series, which premieres on Disney+ this June.

Heavily channeling the paranoid political thriller atmosphere that made Captain America: The Winter Soldier a rousing success nearly a decade ago, the latest batch of footage teases "the end is closer than we think." Yeah, totally not foreboding at all. Thankfully, the man who assembled the Avengers still knows how to kick a butt or two after a lengthy stint off-planet (as confirmed by the end credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Based on the 2008-09 comic book event of the same name from Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, the show finds a fugitive Fury joining up with a number of trusted allies — mainly Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) — to thwart a clandestine Skrull plot to conquer humanity with perfect lookalikes.

“We don’t know who’s a friend, who’s the enemy,” Jackson stated during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “There’s a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now: Who’s okay? Who’s not? What happens when people get afraid and don’t understand other people? You can’t tell who’s innocent and who’s guilty in this particular instance.”

“We were really inspired by shows like Homeland and The Americans,” added executive producer Jonathan Schwartz. “What you find is there are people that you trust or you think you can trust — or you can only trust to a certain point.”

Watch the trailer For Marvel's 'Secret Invasion':

The show boasts a slew of MCU newcomers, including: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. After close to two years of speculation, we now know that Clarke will be playing the adult version of Talos' daughter, G’iah (last seen in Captain Marvel).

“There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl,” the Game of Thrones alum told VF. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

Head writer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is an executive producer alongside Jackson, Schwartz, director Ali Selim (The Looming Tower), Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Brian Tucker. Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein are co-executive producers.

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, June 21.

