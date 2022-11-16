Lionsgate adapting Sega game ‘Streets of Rage’ for the big screen with ‘John Wick’ writer

The popular '90s video game franchise will soon fight its way onto a theater screen near you.

The ‘90s beat ‘em up video games Streets of Rage has been on Sega’s “to-adapt” list for a while. And today we're finding out that the game — which also got a very popular addition in 2020 — will make its way to the big screen via Lionsgate.

According to Deadline, John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad has penned the feature adaptation and is producing along with Sega’s Toru Nakahara, dj2 Entertainment’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dan Jevons, and Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw.

“When Dmitri [Johnson] first mentioned the idea of cracking a Streets of Rage movie, I was so immediately freaking in,” Kolstad said in a statement. “And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning.”

“I’ve wanted to make a Streets of Rage film since I was 12 years old,” added Johnson. “This has shaped up to become a ‘dream project’ alongside a ‘dream team’.”

In the same statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s President of Production, Erin Westerman, confirmed that the studio was excited and that “the game has a rich world and narrative and we’re thrilled to be reuniting with Derek to bring it to life.”

Sega put out three Streets of Rage video games in the ‘90s, all of which were two-player cooperatives. The first game had players controlling three former police officers who take to the streets to fight their way against a crime syndicate run by the mysterious Mr. X. The games are known for the players’ fun fighting moves and also for the very-1990s soundtrack composed by Yuzo Koshiro. In April 2020, the fourth game was released by Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games and DotEmu, and has since received very positive reviews.

Sega’s Nakahara, who also produces the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, echoed the team’s overall excitement about bringing another video game franchise to the big screen. “Lionsgate is one of the most dynamic studios in the entertainment industry today,” he said. “We look forward to working with them, Derek and our all-star producers to bring this compelling IP to life.”

No news yet on when the movie adaptation will go into production, much less make its way to a theater near you.

Looking for more action while you wait for the Streets of Rage adaptation? Check out Taken, Taken 2, and more than one Fast & Furious movie, now streaming on Peacock.