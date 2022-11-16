Seth MacFarlane teases 'Ted' Peacock prequel series is almost wrapped on shooting its first season

It's been 10 years since Seth MacFarlane first took his brand of comedy to the big screen with Ted, but it won't be long now before we get more of everyone's favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear in New England. After launching production earlier this year, the upcoming Peacock prequel series based on the hit film is almost done shooting its first season.

On Tuesday, MacFarlane took to his Twitter account to share an image from the Ted production offices, where editing has already begun on the show's eight-episode first season. Apparently, the editing crew needed a little help, so the star of the show stepped in to get some work done.

Ted seen here assisting “Ted” editor @TomCostantino. Only about a week away from wrapping production on the show — coming soon to @peacock! pic.twitter.com/glVJqxGV9Y — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 15, 2022

Announced last summer as a Peacock original helmed by MacFarlane, Ted will take place in the early 1990s, before the original film and its sequel but after the opening prologue of the first Ted movie, which showed us how a perfectly timed wish and a shooting star made the teddy bear talk in the first place. This time around, the story will follow Ted (voiced once again by MacFarlane) and his best friend John (Max Burkholder) as they try to navigate the ins and outs of high school life, in the years after Ted briefly shot to fame as a talking teddy bear.

In addition to creating the series and voicing Ted himself, MacFarlane will serve as writer, director, and co-showrunner on the prequel, which he previously teased will remain in line with the tone of the films, despite moving over to streaming.

"Our guidelines are the same as they were for the movie. It's no different. You can say ‘f***’, you can say whatever you want," MacFarlane said earlier this year. "The challenges for something like Ted are more external. You're dealing with a climate that is maybe a little less friendly to comedy than it has been in the past. That's certainly something that we're mindful of because we do want to keep Ted Ted. We do want to make sure that it's not altered. So, but as far as Peacock itself, no, Peacock's been great. They acknowledge that this was an R-rated comedy and the show is going to be an R-rated comedy, too. So it's that none of that's changed.”

The Ted series does not have an official Peacock premiere date yet, but with the show so close to wrapping its first season, we can probably hope to learn more soon.