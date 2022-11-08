Shawn Levy eyeing new 'Star Wars' movie after third 'Deadpool' wraps production

Shawn Levy continues to ride high in Hollywood with another coveted franchise added to his ever-expanding portfolio.

The Stranger Things executive producer and director of Marvel Studios' upcoming third entry in the Deadpool saga is currently in talks to helm a brand-new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, reports Deadline. While there are no plot details available at this time, Levy was able to confirm the news on his Instagram account Tuesday, writing: "Childhood me is losing his s*** right now. Grown-up me is, too."

His success in the world of film and television has exploded over the last few years with a slew of high-profile endeavors (like Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone, Arrival, and Love and Monsters) housed under the 21 Laps banner he originally founded more than two decades ago. The filmmaker's last two features with Ryan Reynolds — Free Guy and The Adam Project — were massive successes for 20th Century Studios and Netflix, respectively, and opened the door for Levy to land the director gig for Deadpool 3. Set to begin production in early 2023, the movie will see Wade Wilson (once again played by Reynolds) teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Once the Skywalker Saga concluded almost three years ago with the wide release of Episode IX, Lucasfilm entered development on a number of unrelated films set within the galaxy far, far away.

Over the last several years, Taika Waititi (details on this one are still TBD), Patty Jenkins (Rogue Squadron, which was recently removed from Disney's theatrical agenda), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (working off a mystery script from Watchmen's Damon Lindelof), and even MCU architect Kevin Feige (collaborating with Multiverse of Madness and Secret Wars writer, Michael Waldron) were named as the creatives who would help usher in a new era of the long-running space opera franchise.

"I think Star Wars [has] great stories about families — a family of characters and I guess literal families as well," Waldron told SYFY WIRE last year. "It’s just great characters. It’s like anything else. The same reason any film franchise works is great characters struggling together. It’s exciting to watch and so, I love Star Wars. I love all of it and I’m just excited… to be in that universe at all is really cool."

Star Wars has also found a surprising amount of prosperity in the world of live-action television via The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now Andor. Upcoming shows include Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew.

