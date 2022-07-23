SDCC: Marvel rolls out 'Daredevil: Born Again,' 'She-Hulk' and more Disney+ news in Hall H

Marvel kicked off its much-anticipated Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night with an outline of what's to come at the conclusion of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the launch of the upcoming Phase 5. Naturally, that meant some interesting Disney+ news was part of the show.

Ater reports began to circulate early this year that Charlie Cox would indeed return for a brand-new Daredevil series on the streaming service, Feige confirmed that the show is on the way. Daredevil: Born Again will be an epic 18-episode series following the continued adventures of Matt Murdock, and is set to hit the streaming service in the Spring of 2024 as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Before that happens, though, Matt Murdock and his arch-nemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) will pop up elsewhere. Both characters are expected to return for the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, starring Alaqua Cox in the title role, but it looks like we're going to see Daredevil someplace else very soon.

Feige also used the Hall H panel as an opportunity to showcase Marvel's next Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner's cousin and budding Hulk hero, Jen Walters. Described as the MCU's first half-hour comedy series, the show will follow Jen as she tries to balance her new superheroic skills with her work as a lawyer at a firm which is eager to push her front-and-center into its new superpowered law division. In addition to bringing out the stars of the show, Feige also revealed a new trailer for the series, which featured the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and of course, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, who's looking to guide his cousin through what it means to be a Hulk.

Check out the trailer below, and make sure you watch until the very end for a peek at Daredevil's MCU return.

She-Hulk is set to arrive on Disney+ Aug. 17, and it will soon be followed by plenty more Marvel offerings. Phase 5 of the MCU officially includes Secret Invasion arriving on Disney+ in the spring of 2023, Echo and Loki Season 2 in the summer of 2023, Ironheart in the fall of 2023, the newly christened Agatha: Coven of Chaos at the end of the year, and the just-announced Daredevil show in the spring of 2024.

So, while we'll still be hitting theaters for our Marvel fix quite a bit, even more is coming to our couch very soon.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

