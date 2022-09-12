Wongers! Turns out the MCU's greatest post-credit scene from 'She-Hulk' wasn't even in the script

Anyone else craving an MCU spinoff project for "Wongers" and Madisynn? When the secret world wolf magic was first introduced back in 2016, no one could have ever guessed that the future Sorcerer Supreme (played by Benedict Wong) would one day find a TV-watching buddy in a ditzy party girl from Los Angeles (Patty Guggenheim).

But that's exactly what we got in Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's hilarious! Despite ruining The Sopranos for the Master of the Mystic Arts, Madisynn finds herself invited back to Kamar-Taj for a viewing of This is Us. While munching on popcorn and enjoying the generation-spanning family drama of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, the duo talk about their favorite cocktails. If you were wondering, Wong's favorite alcoholic drink is a gin and tonic. His least favorite? Vodka and yak milk.

"That didn’t exist in the script,” Episode 4 director Kat Coiro revealed during an interview with TVLine. “That came purely from the actors’ comedic chemistry and us going, ‘We’ve got to throw some cameras on these two, because they’re so funny.'” Coir, who also directed Episodes 1-3 — as well as 8 and 9 — recommended Guggenheim for the role after working with the actress on Florida Girls and Daddy Issues.

“When I brought her up [for the She-Hulk role], nobody was familiar with her,” the director explained. “But then she came in and auditioned for us and everybody — the Marvel executives, [including] Wendy Jacobson and Sean Earley… [head writer/EP] Jessica [Gao] — everyone watching that audition was actually crying with laughter. Tears streaming down their faces.”

Meet Madisynn aka Wongers' bestie aka beverage connoisseur aka girl who doesn't remember what her address is. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/ajC0P7XNSi — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) September 9, 2022

"I could not love her more," Guggenheim said of the filmmaker on Instagram. "I have been lucky enough to work with Kat on a few projects over the years ... and being directed by her is an actor’s dream. She has such a clear vision and then also allows for co-creation and play. She knows what she wants and then gives space for improv, chemistry and moments. She really lets me feel free and that, combined with her funny, beautiful brain full of brilliant ideas, has provided me with the landscape for discovery and the feeling of magic. She takes care, she’s thoughtful and she is wildly passionate about everything she does. She makes movies, TV, and is an advocate for the planet. I am honored to know her and I look forward to everything she does."

Episode 4 was very much a family affair with Coiro's real-world husband, Rhys Coiro, playing the two-bit magician, Donny Blaze. We're waiting for Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider) to show up and punish the sleazy illusionist for trying to capitalize on the popularity of his surname.

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+. Episode 5 premieres this Thursday — Sep. 15. A recent preview for the show's second half tees up the highly-anticipated arrival of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Looking for more sci-fi comedy? Check out SYFY's Resident Alien, which is rolling out new episodes every Wednesday and can be watched next-day on Peacock.