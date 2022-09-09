Daredevil kicks it with ‘She-Hulk’ in new trailer setting up rest of Season 1

Just imagine it — Walters, Nelson & Murdock has a pretty nice right to it, right?

Ever since word broke that Disney+ was making a She-Hulk series, Marvel fans were holding out hope the MCU’s other favorite lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) would show up. We knew he was coming, and now we finally have a peek at what he’ll be doing.

Sadly, he’s not busting a move with Megan Thee Stallion — but he does seem plenty busy providing some superhero-ing advice to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).

The new trailer seems to tease out some future fights with Jameela Jamil’s Titania (though she might be going by She-Hulk these days, if her trademark case holds up). We get to see plenty of fourth wall-breaking jokes, action and lawyer show stuff. But the real show-stealer is Cox’s arrival as Daredevil. We get to see him in both his superhero alter ego, as well as his usual lawyer look (which big screen fans already got to see a bit in Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Check out the trailer below:

Matt seems to be encouraging Jenn about being a hero in both the courtroom and on the streets, and if there’s anyone qualified to help her along that path, it’s Hell’s Kitchen hero turned legal expert himself. There also seems to be a bit of a … spark between the two. Just imagine it — Walters, Nelson & Murdock has a pretty nice right to it, right?

She-Hulk is quickly proving to be one of the funniest entries in the MCU’s slate of Disney+ originals, while wasting no time staking out its place within the wider continuity with connections to The Incredible Hulk film, the events of Thor: Ragnarok and now seemingly Matt Murdock’s law (and superhero) career in New York City. The big question is whether we might also get to see any of the supporting cast from Daredevil’s old solo days. Here’s hoping they start coloring in more of that picture before Daredevil returns with his own, new solo series in a year or so.

New episodes of She-Hulk stream Thursdays on Disney+.

