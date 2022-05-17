She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters has smashing time with Hulk in first trailer

Courtrooms and bad guys don't stand a chance in the first official trailer from Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV series, which is slated to arrive on Disney+ on August 17. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany headlines the show as Jennifer Walters, an attorney who specializes in superhero-oriented legal cases who also just happens to be cousins with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Check out the trailer below:

After she receives a transfusion of Hulked-out blood from the good Doctor Banner, Jennifer gains the ability to transform into a green and hulking behemoth, albeit with her human mind intact. And not a moment too soon because there are plenty of new villains to dispatch like Jameela Jamil's Titania, the Abomination to Jennifer's Hulk.

And if one Abomination isn't enough for you, there's good news! Tim Roth will also be reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination. Benedict Wong's Wong will also star in the series. Other cast members include Marvel newcomers Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Based on the trailer, however, She-Hulk won't be all smash and no play — the attorney-turned-green is also having more than a bit of fun, including getting some dating action on. It also looks like Jennifer isn't all too pleased at first with her Hulk-like abilities. All she wants to be is a lawyer, after all — not a superhero who gets faced with intense public scrutiny.

It looks like her cousin Bruce will be there to help her with her new powers, however, and she might have to take on the superhero moniker whether she wants to or not. We can follow her exploits when the nine-episode Disney+ series premieres this summer on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In the meantime, take a gander at the smashing new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law poster released below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law key art Photo: Walt Disney Studios

If you're suddenly in the mood for more sci-fi with a comedic flair, check out Resident Alien, now streaming on the SYFY app and Peacock.