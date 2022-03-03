Is 'She-Hulk' goodbye for Bruce Banner? Ruffalo says he's 'passing the banner' to Tatiana Maslany

Meet the new Hulk, not-so-same as the old Hulk. According to some fresh comments made by actor Mark Ruffalo on the red carpet premiere for Netflix's The Adam Project earlier this week, Bruce Banner may be hanging up his ripped purple pants after the events of the She-Hulk television series coming to Disney+.

"Tatiana Maslany is frickin' legendary as the She-Hulk," Ruffalo told Access Hollywood, referring to the Orphan Black actress who is stepping into the shoes of Banner's cousin, the superhero-focused attorney Jennifer Walters (in the comics, she gets Bruce's green rage powers via a blood transfusion). "I'm passing the banner onto her. There's some really good, funny, cool [and] long, long scenes between Professor [Hulk] and her. We've never seen the Hulk interact with people the way he does in that show, so it'll be really interesting."

"Passing the banner..."? We see what you did there, Ruffalo!

Watch the full interview below:

Between the events of Infinity War and Endgame, Banner found a way to make peace with the big guy, combining their brains and brawn to become the perfect marriage that is Professor Hulk. His durability in the face of massive amounts of Gamma radiation allowed the hero to bring back half of the universe's population with minimal damage inflicted upon his body by the six Infinity Stones.

Bruce briefly popped up in the mid-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, attempting to discern the true origin of the Ten Rings alongside Wong and Captain Marvel. While Banner's arm was still damaged from the snap he performed in Endgame, he appeared back in his human form, leading many fans to wonder what happened between him and his smash-happy alter ego.

Led by head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao (like Loki's Michael Waldron, she is a vet of Rick and Morty), She-Hulk co-stars Tim Roth (reprising his Phase 1 role of Emil Blonsky/the Abomination) and Jameela Jamil (Mary MacPherran/Titania). Kat Coiro and Anu Valia directed the show.

Marvel Studios has yet to announce a premiere date for She-Hulk, which dropped its first bit of teaser footage during Disney+ Day at the end of 2021. While it didn't give away much in terms of plot, the short snippet did seem to confirm a WandaVision-esque playfulness with regards to different genres and time periods.

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix next Friday — March 11.