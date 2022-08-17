'She-Hulk' reviews praise Tatiana Maslany in Marvel's cameo-filled, mixed bag sitcom series

She-Hulk reviews are in, and it looks like Tatiana Maslany is still showing up for great performances.

At long last, it's She-Hulk time. Marvel's resident attorney turned big green superhero finally gets her own Disney+ series this week, and that means critics are sharing what they thought of Jennifer Walters' first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sporting the full title of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the show follows Jen (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates a new state of being after an accident imbues her with the same Gamma-based powers as her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Jen just wants to keep being a lawyer, but the world seems to have other plans, and so She-Hulk is transformed into the latest MCU hero whether she likes it or not.

Created by Jessica Gao, the new series is billed as Marvel's first foray into pure sitcom territory, blending superhero adventure with the hijinks of a courtroom comedy and the life of a single professional woman just trying to have it all. So, what do critics think? While there's broad praise for Maslany, who turns in another winning performance after rising to prominence through years on Orphan Black, the jury seems to still be on out on the rest of the series, as critics simultaneously praise some elements and question others. Here's what some of the top reviewers had to say about the show.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits all the right notes as a sitcom while still nailing the beats you’d expect out of an entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Amelia Emberwing wrote at IGN. "Though the first episode is all the necessary, run-of-the-mill origin story you’d expect, none of it is presented in a way that could be considered boring. And yes, the effects look better than the first trailer you saw."

"Approached on its own terms, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is zippy, amusing and laden with Easter eggs, but anybody looking for 'more' — more darkness, more drama, more cohesion — will be frustrated," Daniel Fienberg wrote at The Hollywood Reporter.

"From head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro, and strongly inspired by John Byrne’s seminal comics, She-Hulk is charming enough as it bounces from one hijink to the next, especially in Maslany’s capable hands," Caroline Framke wrote at Variety. "But between its obligations to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, a far more limited budget than its film peers, and attempts to infuse Jen’s story with dated #girlboss energy, She-Hulk also represents an unsteady balancing act that needs more time than it likely has to settle into its own groove."

"It's a lot, but hidden within a tangled mishmash is a very appealing protagonist (played with aplomb by Emmy-winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany) and some well-placed humor, and if She-Hulk leans into its strengths, it could be a really unique, fun take on the mania of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Kelly Lawler wrote at USA Today. "But at least in the four episodes made available for review, it's not there yet."

"Created by Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao and directed by Marry Me's Kat Coiro, the nine-episode series is baseline enjoyable with an adventure-of-the-week structure, but doesn’t meet the potential of a captivating cast, talented writers, and the might of the MCU," Proma Khosla wrote at IndieWire.

"A case-of-the-week series, this show features the bonus of prominent guest cameos from the gargantuan universe Marvel has crafted over the past 12 years," Joelle Monique wrote at The Wrap. "A delight in every sense of the word, head writer Jessica Gao brings something sorely missing from the MCU: a hilarious, grounded, leading woman with very manageable trauma."

Overall, it sounds like even critics who aren't completely sold on the series yet are willing to give it a bit more time to find its footing, and even the more skeptical reviews praise Maslany's ability to carry yet another genre show. Find out how She-Hulk measures up for you when the series premieres tomorrow on Disney+, with new episodes rolling out every Thursday.

