Showtime hit 'Yellowjackets' renewed for third season ahead of Season 2 premiere

Usually, we like to steer clear of Yellowjacket nests, but we're happy to make an exception in this case.

Showtime has officially renewed breakout hit Yellowjackets for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere in late March.

“With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. "The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the SHOWTIME team, for turning this into such a success."

Created by the duo of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group of women dealing with the emotional trauma of the unspeakable things they did to survive after crashing in the remote northern wilderness 25 years before.

The woods have a way of calling you back. #Yellowjackets is renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/7e3LPzlBle — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) December 15, 2022

Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves make up the ensemble.

Lyle and Nickerson are executive producers and co-showrunners alongside Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine is also an executive producer. “I think there was a really strong awareness on all of our parts that we had this really incredibly unique opportunity with this show because it’s not based on [intellectual property], so we did not have to worry about what had come before,” Lyle explained to Variety over the summer. “We were creating something entirely new from scratch.”

Season 2 of Yellowjackets — which is currently in production up in Vancouver — buzzes onto Showtime Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. If you subscribe to the premium cable network, however, you can simply access the premiere on streaming and on demand that Friday.

The first season holds a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and nabbed seven Primetime Emmy nominations. It also averaged 5 million viewers weekly across all platforms and became the second-most streamed Showtime offering in the brand's history.

