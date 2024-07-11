Shrek 5 Confirmed for July 2026! Stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz & Eddie Murphy Returning

Everyone’s favorite swamp-dweller is finally coming back to the big screen!

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, DreamWorks Animation confirmed that the long-awaited fifth Shrek film will debut in theaters everywhere on July 1, 2026. In addition, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are all on board to reprise their famous roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, respectively.

The studio made the Shrek 5 announcement with the video (below) of a bright-green Number 5 decked out with Shrek’s trumpet-like ears bouncing around the screen to Smash Mouth’s “All Star” — aka the official anthem of the franchise.

While fans will have to wait another two years to see the movie, the caption does promise that summer 2026 is “not too Far, Far Away” (a cheeky reference to the fantasy kingdom in which the characters live side-by-side with iconic fairy tale creatures like Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, and the Three Little Pigs).

What Is Shrek 5 About? Right now, your guesses are as good as ours, given the fact that no plot details — either vague or specific — have been released to the public. But considering where the franchise left off, Shrek 5 could potentially dig further into Shrek and Fiona's relationship to the triplets they welcomed at the end of Shrek the Third: Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia.

To date, the Shrek series — which ushered in the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature — has grossed over $4 billion at the worldwide box office and spawned a pair of spinoffs: Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. A solo Donkey project is also in development, with Murphy voicing the motor-mouthed jackass in that as well.

All four Shrek movies are now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The second and third installments are currently streaming on Peacock alongside Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.