'SNL' hilariously parodies 'Barbie' with 'American Girl Doll Movie' sketch from host Ana de Armas

(l-r) Chloe Fineman as Samantha, Ego Nwodim as Addy, Heidi Gardner as Kirsten, Host Ana de Armas as Josefina, and Molly Kearney as Molly during the “American Girl Doll Movie Trailer” sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

(l-r) Chloe Fineman as Samantha, Ego Nwodim as Addy, Heidi Gardner as Kirsten, Host Ana de Armas as Josefina, and Molly Kearney as Molly during the “American Girl Doll Movie Trailer” sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Saturday Night Live took aim at Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie this past weekend with an uproarious parody envisioning a feature film centered around the more grounded line of American Girl dolls (also owned by Mattel, if you were wondering).

First-time host and Academy Award nominee Ana de Armas took on the role of Josefina, wide-eyed member of a group home for other members of the diverse American Girl Doll community, whose lives are marred by racism, war, and obsolete illnesses. In other words, their daily existence is considerably less vibrant and carefree than that of Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken.

RELATED: 'Mario,' 'Oppenheimer,' and 'The Continental' among IMDb's most-anticipated 2023 releases

And if our heroes can beat the pretty-much-guaranteed death sentence posed by cholera (spoiler alert: they can't), they'll be ready for a rip-roaring adventure in the modern world. Cast members Heidi Gardner (Kirsten), Sarah Sherman (Kit), Ego Nwodim (Addy), Molly Kearney (Molly), and Chloe Fineman (Samantha) also appeared in the pre-filmed sketch.

Watch SNL's American Girl Doll sketch below:

Ms. de Armas can next be seen in Ghosted (premiering on Apple TV+ this Friday), which marks her third project with Chris Evans after Knives Out and The Gray Man. Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher helmed the action-oriented romantic comedy, which centers around an average guy named Cole (Evans), who discovers that the girl he hopes to date (de Armas) is an international secret agent.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (co-creators of Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal television series) share screenplay credit with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (the writing duo behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy).

Looking ahead, de Armas will take center stage in next summer's Ballerina, the first feature-length spinoff of the John Wick franchise. Len Wiseman (known for helming the first two entries in the Underworld saga) directed the movie, which also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.

Barbie opens in theaters everywhere Friday, July 21 — the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC every Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET. The next episode on May 6 is set to be hosted by SNL alumnus Pete Davidson (promoting his new Peacock series, Bupkis), who will be joined by musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

Ana de Armas's full episode of Saturday Night Live is now streaming on Peacock, along with all 48 seasons!