'Solar Opposites' teases justice for shrunken people in the wall in Season 3 trailer

The pint-sized people living in the wall of Jesse and Yumyulack's bedroom will finally have their revenge! That's right — the parallel storyline of a miniature civilization forming within the Shlorpian household will come full circle in Season 3 of Solar Opposites, which premieres on Hulu next month. Chatting with SYFY WIRE last year, series co-creator Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) revealed that "three or four seasons" of Wall-related content has been planned out from the very beginning. He went on to tease more drama with the tiny society's leading figures: Tim (Andy Daly), Halk (Sterling K. Brown), and Cherie (Christina Hendricks).

But that's only one small (pun intended) sliver of the narrative as our favorite aliens next door settle into the neighborhood and let their mission of restoring Planet Shlorp fall to the wayside. Now that Korvo (co-creator Justin Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), aren't occupied with fixing their spaceship anymore, they're free to get up to all sorts of sci-fi craziness, which includes a ray gun that turns people into gargoyle statues and an adventure inside the Pupa.

If the gloves weren't off by this point, then they are now. "I think we're still pushing the boundaries ... going into Season 3. Like holy s***," Roiland told us. "There's some stuff in Season 3 that's really f***ing insane."

Watch the trailer now:

Roiland and McMahan — who first met on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty — serve as executive producers alongside Josh Bycel. The show is produced by 20th Television. As McMahan explained to us ahead of the Season 1 premiere two years ago, the driving impetus behind the show was to subvert the aliens-living-on-Earth genre.

"We grew up watching shows where aliens were hiding from the government and hiding from cops and pretending to fit in. And we wanted to do an alien show that’s [different]," he said. "We love those shows — we grew up watching ALF and 3rd Rock From the Sun and all these things — and we were like, ‘You know what? There’s a way to do these shows where you never have to cover that again.’ I never want to have Korvo be worried that the FBI is gonna knock his door down unless he’s cooking meth."

Season 3 of Solar Opposites lands on Hulu Wednesday, July 13. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu along with a bonus holiday special. Hulu renewed the series for a fourth season last summer.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film writer/producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.