Star Trek Day drops first looks of upcoming ‘Discovery,’ ‘Lower Decks,’ and ‘Prodigy’ seasons

Star Trek Day is over, but we've got a whole bunch of Trek to look forward to.

There was a lot of exciting news that came out of Star Trek Day yesterday, not least of which was the teaser for the third and final season of Picard and the extended clip from Season 2 of Strange New Worlds, along with the reveal that none other than Carol Kane will be the Enterprise’s new engineer.

Other Star Trek shows — Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Discovery — also had their own tidbits to share with us, which are equally exciting. Here’s a rundown of the major news about these shows coming out of the event attended by SYFY WIRE.

Star Trek: Discovery

Season 5 of Discovery is currently shooting in Toronto, so the cast sadly couldn’t be in person for the Star Trek Day festivities. Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Culber on the show, guided us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, however, which was simply delightful. In it, we see Sonequa Martin-Green (“Michael Burnham”) acting a wee bit silly on set as well as Blu del Barrio, (“Adiro”), del Barrio’s dog, Anthony Rapp (“Stamets”), and Mary Wiseman (“Tilly”), who after being absent for several episodes in Season 4 will be back in Season 5.

Check out the lovely behind-the-scenes tour below:

And if that wasn’t enough, we also got a first look image of Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham looking positively badass on a motorcycle:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 5 Photo: Paramount+

Where is she going? Is she running away from something or riding toward something? Who knows! We’ll have to wait until next year to find out.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Season 3 of Lower Decks is currently in full swing, and while we do know there will be a crossover episode with Strange New Worlds in the latter show’s second season, Star Trek Day also gave us a glimpse of an upcoming Lower Decks episode, titled “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus,” which features Boimler (Jack Quaid) in a holodeck-created movie sequel that has him helming the U.S.S. Stargazer.

You can see said Stargazer in the image at the top of this post, and here is the clip for your enjoyment:

Star Trek: Prodigy

It’s been too long since the first 10 episodes of the show’s first 20-episode season have dropped, and we thankfully found out during Star Trek Day that the second half of Season 1 will premiere on Paramount+ in mere weeks on Thursday, Oct. 27.

To tide us over until then, we got a clip from one of the show’s upcoming episodes.

Check it out below:

You might have noticed a legacy character on screen with Vice Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew): The Next Generation’s Thadiun Okona, voiced by Billy Campbell, who is reprising his role from the earlier series. Okona, a roguish captain whose tactics often cause more trouble than good, will be a recurring character, and one that the creators of Prodigy wanted to bring on from the beginning.

“From early on in the writers’ room, we knew we wanted Captain Thadiun Okona to return and become a questionable guide to our impressionable crew,” executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman said in a statement. “It was so much fun to not only explore where Okona’s outrageous life has taken him in his later years, but to also work with Billy Cambpell who effortlessly fell back into the role of Okona like he had never left.”

With all these updates, it's clear that the Star Trek universe is continuing to expand.