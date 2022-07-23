SDCC: The crew goes rogue in 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 trailer

The crew of the Cerritos is back, and this time they're ready for an unauthorized launch.

The ensigns of the U.S.S. Cerritos are back, and this time they're going rogue on Starfleet.

During the Star Trek panel in San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday, the minds behind the franchise teased what's next for the Lower Decks crew and their not-that-vital starship after the events of Season 2 last year. They also dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Season 3.

In the new trailer, we find Beckett (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), D'Vana (Noël Wells), and Sam (Eugene Cordero) all a bit at loose ends after Starfleet decided to impound the Cerritos and keep Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) out of space. But you can't keep a good crew down for long, and if Starfleet won't let them take the ship out, the ensigns will just have to stage an unauthorized launch of their own. What follows is all of the usual Lower Decks mayhem, featuring Klingons, nightmare rocks, and plenty of Easter eggs from the franchise's past.

Check out the new trailer below:

The Star Trek panel in Hall H also brought with it the release of four new character poster for Lower Decks Season 3.

Check out the new posters below:

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Poster PRESS Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Poster PRESS Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Poster PRESS Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Poster PRESS Photo: Paramount+

Created by Rick and Morty's Mike McMahan, Lower Decks premiered its first season in the summer of 2020 and immediately established itself as a fresh, comedic take on the world of Star Trek filled with homages and nods to the franchise's long legacy.

Season 2, which arrived in 2021, earned even more acclaim than the first go-round, and set the stage for an exciting third season with a cliffhanger ending back in October. Now, the Cerritos ensigns are ready for an even bigger adventure, and there's no telling how far they'll take their unauthorized launch.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Aug. 25 on Paramount+.

