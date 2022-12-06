'Star Trek: Discovery' has never been so funny in exclusive sneak peek at Season 4 gag reel

Yes, even in space, everyone can hear you laugh between takes.

Now four seasons into Star Trek: Discovery, the one thing we've figured out is the universe sure can be unforgiving at times. And while the adventures of Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery have certainly lightened up a tad since Season 1, there's still a lot of couch gripping and gasps happening in any given episode. Which is why when a new season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on home video, the gag reel is always a delight to behold. With the release of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Tuesday on Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital, audiences can look forward to a taste of the whole ensemble breaking, forgetting lines and dealing with outside interruptions like the Federation champs they are.

To celebrate, SYFY WIRE has a sneak peek of the Season 4 gag reel featuring Martin-Green suffering a flock of very loud geese, Doug Jones' Saru being accused of being flirty and Mary Wiseman's Tilly getting unceremoniously interrupted.

Check it out below:

In case you've been out of the loop with Star Trek: Discovery narrative, Season 4 finds Captain Burnham and her crew helping to rebuild the United Federation of Planets 900 years after the events in the original Star Trek series. In their travels, they discover that a Dark Matter Anomaly, or a DMA, is threatening the galaxy including Earth. It also ushers in a new unknown species responsible for the DMA, classified by Starfleet as the 10-C. Figuring out what they're doing making the DMA ends up being the big mystery of the season.

With Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery in production and slotted to return to Paramount+ in early 2023, all we know about the storylines to come is that executive producer and producing director Olatunde Osunsanmi promises "more exploration and more adventure" and the return of Jonathan Frakes to direct more episodes.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on Dec. 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

