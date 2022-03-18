Star Wars: Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd joins The Mandalorian for Season 3

Well, this gives a whole new meaning to Back to the Future. Marty McFly’s best mad scientist friend is heading straight to the galaxy far, far away…the Star Wars galaxy, to be exact. Yep, Back to the Future acting icon Christopher Lloyd is reportedly joining the cast of The Madalorian for the hit series’ third season in a super-secret guest role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR’s report says Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping the Delorean’s trunk lid tightly shut on details about the Mandalorian character Lloyd will be playing as the Disney+ series picks up for Season 3. But he’s reportedly on the cast call sheet for the Jon Favreau-created show, which “is currently filming its third season in Southern California.”

It kind of makes sense if you think about it: Lloyd’s time-tuning scientist Dr. Emmet Brown (sort of) perfected the art of time travel as Back to the Future’s inventor of the flux capacitor — so where better to warp than way back to the Star Wars universe, a galaxy that Lucasfilm’s iconic opening scroll famously reminds fans takes place (or took place) “a long time ago”?

At this point, we don't know if Lloyd will end up on the dark or light side of the Force, but at least he’s bringing a time-warping ton of sci-fi acting experience to his under-wraps role in the world of The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). In addition to landmark appearances in all three Back to the Future films, Lloyd also beamed up in the 1980s Star Trek classic Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, where he played Klingon Commander Kruge.

Lloyd’s surprise casting is just the latest in a string of cool guest and supporting parts The Mandalorian has forged from Beskar for a slew of big celebrity names. Legendary director Werner Herzog famously helped kick the series off as The Client, the shady character who sought out Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) to exploit the lil’ green one’s Force-sensitive abilities. Beyond that, Carl Weathers of Rocky fame has played a key part in Mando’s journey as bounty hunter’s agent Greef Karga, with Weathers even stepping behind the camera to direct a Season 2 episode. The show also has fielded a sizable supporting star crew that includes Amy Sedaris, Michael Biehn, Bill Burr, and (of course) Giancarlo Esposito as the menacing Moff Gideon.

There’s no early word on when The Mandalorian (and Lloyd with it) will debut at Disney+ for the show’s third season, but what’s the rush? With Dr. Emmet Brown aboard, we have a sneaking hunch the Star Wars series will somehow manage to get back in time.