Disney is selling a $5,000 cocktail drink for 'Star Wars' fans on new Disney Wish cruise liner

Hey, all you loaded Star Wars fans! Got a few thousand Galactic Credits burning a hole in your pocket? If you're one of the high-rolling spendthrifts who likes to frequent the casino on Canto Bight every other weekend, then we suggest setting sail on the brand-new Disney Wish cruise liner, where one can reportedly guzzle down a $5,000 alcoholic beverage named after the kyber crystals that power the Jedis' lightsabers. No, your eyes are not deceiving you — that's the actual price tag.

Orlando-based theme park journalist Ashley Carter tweeted about the "Kaiburr Crystal" cocktail this week as part of a media preview of the five-night experience that will take patrons to Nassau in the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The drink can be purchased within the ship's Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, which boasts "exotic, otherworldly concoctions," according to the cruise website. Served inside an appropriately futuristic carrying case that expels tendrils of smoke when opened, the costly libation is nothing more than a few shots. You can keep the glasses, but not the container. So what the hell is in this drink that makes it so expensive? Actual crushed kyber crystals? Refined coaxium harvested from the spice mines of Kessel? Not exactly.

Per Carter's discussion with the bartender, the Kaiburr Crystal combines a number of fancy ingredients, including Grand Marnier Quintessence cognac, a bottle of which can run you almost $1,000 alone. Camus cognac (whose high-end offerings border on $500 a pop), Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23-Year bourbon ($300 a bottle), the almost 90-year-old Taylor Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port (a whopping $3,500 a bottle), and the juice of yuzu and kumquats also factor into the luxurious recipe.

To sweeten the financial burden, Disney Wish throws in a bottle of sparkling wine produced by the George Lucas-owned Skywalker Vineyards, as well as a visit to the estate (located at the legendary Skywalker Ranch in Marin, California), which is usually not open to the public.

If you're not looking to break the bank, however, the Hyperspace Lounge does offer more reasonably-priced cocktails like The Golden One from the Moons of Endor ($15), the Berken's Flow from Mustafar ($16), and The Chancellor from Coruscant ($20). Something called the "Coaxium Trip" will run you a mere $250.

"With the Disney Wish, we’re continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement. “Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions, to dazzling shows and the crew’s thoughtful attention to detail. We can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet.”

The Disney Wish embarks on its maiden voyage Thursday, July 14.

