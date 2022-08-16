Season 2 of 'Star Wars: Visions' will be a global tour of animation

The second volume of the anime anthology will feature animation styles from Africa, Chile, England, Ireland, France, and India.

The first season of the animated Star Wars anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, was met with high critical acclaim. Given the warm reception to the show, it’s no surprise Lucasfilm is moving ahead with a second season.

But while the first season centered on anime styles from seven major Japanese studios, executive producer James Waugh has shared that Season 2 will feature animation styles from across the globe.

“The first anthology is anime because we all loved the style of it, but personally my intention for Visions was to always let it be a more broad palette, because there’s so much great animation work going on in the world," Waugh said in an interview with Deadline. "There’s so many interesting voices in all sorts of other mediums that are really focused on animation right now. And we really wanted it to be, in a way, a 'sub-brand' that allowed for different creators to come celebrate Star Wars from their own unique cultural perspective."

Since Star Wars is very much a global phenomenon, it just makes sense to take the show on the proverbial road.

"And so Visions volume two is sort of a global tour of some of the most interesting animation studios on a global level," Waugh continued. "We have studios from Africa, Chile, England, Ireland, France, India… and the guiding light there was that we wanted their storytelling to be a reflection of what Star Wars meant in their culture, but also a reflection of the myths and stories that could only come out of their cultural context.”

Waugh said that we can expect to see the second season of Star Wars: Visions in Spring 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the first season on Disney+.

