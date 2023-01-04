Welcome back, Mr. Queen! Stephen Amell to reprise Green Arrow in final season of 'The Flash'

The CW's Arrowverse will end as it began: with the arrival of Oliver Queen. TVLine confirmed today that Stephen Amell is all set to reprise the character of Green Arrow in the ninth and final season of The Flash, which premieres early next month. Amell will appear in Episode 9, which will also feature the return of Queen's longtime ally, John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey), as well as Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). Longtime Flash vet Danielle Panabaker is directing.

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement published by TVLine. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash."

Fans may recall that Green Arrow perished during the events of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover several years back. In true comic book fashion, he was reborn under the moniker of "Spectre" before giving up his life again to save the multiverse. Queen was rewarded for this noble act with another shot at life (or perhaps an afterlife) in a pocket dimension with Emily Bett Rickards' Felicity Smoak.

"I love the character so much and only love it more now that it’s coming up on two years since we wrapped the show….But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it," Amell stated last spring.

Recently appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the actor said that he would most certainly return if asked, although it wouldn't be for an easy payday. "This would really come down to the storyline," he said, later adding: "I know how it works because I've been on the other side of helping someone with this negotiation. So I know precisely how it goes. There would never be a conversation about money, it would be a conversation about story."

Of course I’m coming back. pic.twitter.com/T3uwq89JYW — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2023

Season 9 of The Flash premieres on The CW Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET, and will consist of 13 episodes (the smallest count of the entire show's run). Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers alongside Wallace.

