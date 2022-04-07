Stephen Amell open to Arrowverse return 'in any way, shape or form'

Could Oliver Queen potentially return to the Arrowverse following his own demise in the series finale of Arrow? The man who played the character for close to a decade, Stephen Amell, isn't ruling anything out. Nor should he. When dealing with superheroes, death is only so finite and resurrections are always just around the corner.

Speaking with Den of Geek, the actor looked back on the hit comic book series, which spawned an entire universe of interconnected DC shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and more.

“What means a great deal to me is we did get to control the ending,” he said of Arrow's final episode, which aired a little over two years ago. "That happens so rarely. To have that conversation with Greg Berlanti during the sixth season, and to decide that seven and then a truncated version of the eighth season would wrap up the story, it’s just such a blessing, because we got to do it the right way. We got to say goodbye to people in the right way. In my opinion, the way it should end for any superhero without superpowers is in the ground. Although I think Oliver just turned into energy. So you know, never say never.”

When asked if he'd be open to slinging a few more arrows atop the buildings of Star City, Amell answered with: "Oh, sure."

He continued: "I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it’s coming up on two years since we wrapped the show….But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it. I do look back very, very, very fondly on it….Listen, I’m the namesake. So if I can ever be of any any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that’d be really cool.”

In January, news broke of an Arrow spinoff centered around the character of Queen's longtime ally, John Diggle (David Ramsey). Titled Justice U, the show involves Diggle recruiting and training a group of five meta-humans. It's the second attempt to revisit the world of Arrow following the axed Green Arrow and the Canaries project.

Arrow celebrates its 10-year anniversary this October.

Amell is currently associated with Starz's wrestling drama, Heels, and a sequel to Code 8.