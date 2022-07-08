Forget a director's cut - The Duffer Brothers want to make a VHS cut of 'Stranger Things'

It's been a week since the finale of Stranger Things 4 finally made its way out into the world, and that means we're learning more and more about the making of the fourth season of the Netflix megahit. We were told ahead of time to expect an emotional gut punch, and we got it, but according to creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Season 4 almost featured yet another brutal goodbye. Oh, and they also have hopes for a throwback cut that will really channel the 80's vibes.

**Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4.**

The Season 4 finale battle against Vecna was a rough one for our Hawkins heroes, most of whom made it through the fight only to realize that a bigger war lay ahead of them, with rifts leading to the Upside Down opening up all over town and plunging the community into chaos. But not everyone made it through unscathed. Metalhead and Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) sacrificed himself to a flock of Vecna's bat-monsters in order to buy everyone else time to carry out the mission, while Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) was brought back from the brink by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) only to be left in a coma in a Hawkins hospital bed.

Speaking to Collider about how it all went down, the Duffers revealed that they almost included another major death in the finale, one that would have happened on the other side of the world from Hawkins.

"In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, AKA Enzo, didn't make it," Matt Duffer said.

Played by Game of Thrones star Tom Wlaschicha, Dimitri/Enzo was the Soviet prison guard who agreed to help smuggle Hopper (David Harbour) out of Russia by getting a message to Joyce (Winona Ryder) and arranging for a plane to pick up her in Alaska. He and Hopper eventually developed a deep bond, and got into several tight spots together in a battle against the Russians' captive Demogorgons, but while it looked like Dimitri could have fallen any minute, subsequent drafts of Stranger Things 4 scripts let him survive.

With Season 4 settled, attention now turns to writing the fifth season, which the Duffers hope to begin work on next month. In the meantime, they've announced a slew of new projects through their new banner Upside Down Pictures at Netflix, including continued work on their adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Talisman, an adaptation of Death Note, a Stranger Things stage play, and more. They're also, apparently, tinkering with a Stranger Things re-release with a throwback presentation.

"I want to do a VHS," Matt Duffer told Collider. "I want a pan and scan version, of at least Season 1. I just want to try to pan and scan it."

Ross Duffer added, "Skip the VCR, hit it a couple of times, put it on Netflix. At least the nerd in me loves it, the nostalgic factor. We had our colorist do the opening scene of Season 1 pan and scan for us."

The brothers clarified that, if it happens, the "VHS Cut" of Stranger Things would not replace the high-definition version on Netflix, but would instead be released on its own as a kind of special feature for nostalgia nerds. In the meantime, you can try and shorten the wait for Stranger Things 5 by watching Seasons 1-4 as many times as you want.

