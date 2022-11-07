'Stranger Things 5' just revealed its mysterious premiere title, but what exactly could it mean?

Stranger Things 4 piggybacked, so Stranger Things 5 could crawl. Yes, you read that correctly.

To celebrate "Stranger Things Day" this past weekend, Netflix revealed the title for the premiere episode of the hit show's fifth and final season. Written by co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, the debut installment of Season 5 has been dubbed "Chapter One: The Crawl," which, admittedly, tells us absolutely nothing about the hotly-anticipated series endgame.

With that said, the moniker seems to indicate a thematic counterpoint to the Season 4 finale, which bore the title of "The Piggyback." Where piggybacking is a more conspicuous action, crawling implies stealth. What could that mean? Well, if you were going to twist our arms over it, we'd guess the protagonists will have to sneak into some sort of dangerous location. Maybe a heavily-guarded government facility or the ominous, inter-dimensional rift that has opened up in Indiana?

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

"Usually at the end of a season, we tie things up with a nice bow, before a little tease that says, 'Hold on, something is unraveling,'" Matt Duffer explained over the summer during an interview with Empire Magazine. "As we move into Season 5, we won't have to do that. There won't be a reset from where we finish this season."

As we now know, Vecna, aka the former Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), is still on the loose, and to add insult to injury, the Upside Down has completely bled into Hawkins, threatening to overtake the rest of the world. Our heroes are finally reunited, albeit with one of their number — Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) — confined to a hospital bed after a near-lethal encounter with Vecna. Thanks to his time spent in the Upside Down, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) shares a special psychic connection to the parallel universe and its inhabitants. All signs point to him being the key to vanquishing the paranormal threat once and for all.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. A premiere date for the final season has yet to be announced.

